Cape Town – The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has launched an investigation into a complaint by a Kraaifontein resident who has alleged her neighbours are practising “spiritual and sexual afflictions” which have violated her space and health. Patricia Pietersen lives on an award-winning estate in the area and lodged the complaint with the CRL.

She charged that her neighbours performed sexual afflictions and violations as well as mind afflictions, gender-changing afflictions and "spiritual penis afflictions".

Pietersen also alleged that her neighbours knew the layout of her home, even though they had never been inside.

CRL spokesperson Mpiyakhe Mkholo said the commission had received the complaint and were investigating.

“We do receive cases like this. The complaint is being investigated.”

Pietersen said in her complaint to the CRL that what her neighbours were getting up to had started to affect her health.

She said that one afternoon, while resting on her bed, the left side of her body went numb and she could not blink her eyes. She blamed her neighbours for it.

“Most people who do not want to be part of their occult keep quiet and stick it out, but others, like myself, would sell and move in the hope of getting away from them.

‘‘This time I decided to talk about it. I have submitted the same documentation to the CRL- Commission.”

