Crossroads Chess prodigy needs help getting to World Cadets Champs in Egypt

In a tale of talent, determination, and community support, 12-year-old chess prodigy Imkhitha Joya from Crossroads has earned the opportunity to represent South Africa at the highly anticipated World Cadets Championship 2023 in Egypt next month. On from October 14-27, the championship is poised to be a defining moment in Imkhitha's chess journey, and her coach has initiated a crowdfunding campaign to make the experience possible.

Imkhitha's rise in the world of chess has been remarkable, and with just three years of dedicated practice her growth has been meteoric. Her relentless commitment to the game, combined with an unwavering passion, has earned her the title of the top-ranked player in the Western Cape and the second-ranked player in all of South Africa, boasting an impressive chess rating of 1 501. To facilitate Imkhitha's participation in the World Cadets Chess Championship 2023, her dedicated coach, Thando Hlakula, created a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to raise R124 000 for the trip. So far, R2 200 has been raised.