A crowdfunding campaign has been initiated to rebuild the burnt-out Myathaza family home in Khayelitsha. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Khayelitsha Community Trust (KCT) has launched a crowdfunding campaign with the hope of rebuilding the home of the Myathaza family which lost four loved ones - mostly children - in a fire in Khayelitsha. The trust said this was in the spirit of goodwill and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s #ThumaMina drive.

The family’s house in Hlomela Street in Town Two was destroyed in a fire on May 21, allegedly as the result of a faulty electrical box.

Four family members, Twayisa Myathaza, 36, who was pregnant, and her children Nandile, 14, Lindokuhle, 5, and Linamandla, 3, were killed while Thobela Maqungo was left critically injured.

The trust, along with residents who wanted to restore the family’s dignity, braved the cold and spent more than 67 minutes yesterday cleaning the site, raised a fence and started putting up the roof. KCT chief executive Mkhululi Gaula said they saw fitting to activate the campaign yesterday because their vision was in line with Nelson Mandela’s vision and work.

“We first came to the aid of this family when we heard of the tragic fire and that they didn’t have the means to bury their loved ones. We helped where we could with the funeral arrangements.

"So we didn’t do it just because it is Mandela Day. We try to practise this daily because we want to see our communities uplifted and improving. We can’t wait for the government to do everything for us,” said Gaula.

The trust is hoping the public and the government will support them in this campaign.

“We have been knocking at different doors and will keep doing so. We are still gathering materials with the limited resources we have.

"When the work is done, a commemoration for the deceased will also be held,” he said.

Relative Neliswa Magwala was emotional when she heard the news, and said she appreciated the kindness.

To donate, email [email protected] or call 021 949 7741.