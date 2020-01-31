Josh the macaw can look forward to happier life at a new home.

Cape Town – After being found living in horrific conditions last year, Josh the macaw is set to start a new life at the Bird of Eden in Plettenberg Bay. The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA’s wildlife department was happy to bid farewell to Josh last Friday as he set out on a new journey.

Josh was confiscated in December after he was found living in conditions for which CoGH SPCA inspectors are pursuing prosecution.

“The CoGH SPCA staff quickly grew attached to Josh and while we were all sad to see him leave us, we are thankful that he’ll be living out his life at a free-flight bird sanctuary with others of his kind.

“Josh will need to learn to fly after being cruelly confined in a small cage, but once he is capable of flight, he’ll be introduced into the forest sanctuary, joining the rest of the macaws,” the organisation said.