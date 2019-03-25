Ponant's luxury liner Le Lyrial Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Le Lyrial, one of four ships in the fleet of the luxury expedition cruise line Ponant, arrived in Cape Town for a brief visit last week. The ship, captained by Mickael Debien, sailed into the Mother City during the fifth annual Good France week. She is an intimate cruise liner holding just 264 people.

The week is a world-renowned culinary event and a celebration of French gastronomy held from March 18 to 24 in different cities across the globe. South Africa is eighth on the worldwide list in terms of the number of restaurants involved in Good France 2019.

Organised by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Good France involves 5 000 chefs cooking across five continents.

This year saw 35 South African eateries such as La Petite Ferme in Franschhoek and Molo Lolo in Port Elizabeth present French-inspired dishes across Cape Town and several other provinces.

Many local chefs, some of whom are highly regarded internationally, also innovated with recipes influenced by local ingredients and South African cooking traditions.

Last week, Le Lyrial executive chef Eddy Seys served his Good France offering between Gough Island and the Cape of Good Hope.

Speaking on board Le Lyrial, Laurent Amar, the consul-general of France in Cape Town, said: “The visit by Le Lyrial is the final touch to Goût de France week that provided yet another opportunity to foster the good relationship that exists on so many levels between our two countries.”

Another incredible French initiative that was revealed recently at an event at the Zeitz MOCAA was Season Africa 2020, which was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron.

It is regarded as his invitation to the people of France and its territories to look, learn and understand the world from an African perspective.

The boutique cruise ship was built by Fincantieri in Ancona, Italy, for Compagnie du Ponant and it was launched in 2015.

Cape Town is on Le Lyrial’s itinerary every year because the Mother City is one of the most popular and desirable ports of call for travellers from all over the world.

After leaving Cape Town this evening, Le Lyrial will stop in Port Elizabeth, Richards Bay and Durban, before sailing on to the Seychelles.

Cape Times