Cry of ‘conflict of interest’ over law firm chosen to probe Bulelani Qolani incident

Cape Town – Lawyers representing the Khayelitsha resident violently dragged naked out of his one-room shack have objected to the appointment of Fairbridges Attorneys as “independent investigators” into the incident, claiming there was a potential conflict of interest. The law firm had a history of representing the City in matters of evictions, according to the Legal Resources Centre (LRC). “Fairbridges Attorneys has been retained by the City in a number of eviction cases in the past, notably the eviction of people from, and demolition of informal housing structures in, the Empolweni informal settlement in April this year. The City has further appointed Fairbridges Attorneys to act on their behalf to respond directly to our letter requesting an undertaking to stop all evictions in the Cape Metropole for the duration of the lockdown period, as well as requests with regard to our client’s (Bulelani Qolani) intentions to hold the City accountable for the use of excessive force and cruel and inhumane treatment during the course of its anti-land invasion operations last week,” said LRC spokesperson Thabo Ramphobole. Fairbridges Attorneys referred all media queries to the City’s media office.

Qolani, 28, was violently removed from his shack and assaulted in front of stunned eThembeni informal settlement residents last week. The incident was captured on video and drew nationwide outrage. Four law enforcement officers have since been suspended.

The City had announced on Monday that the firm had begun their probe into the Empolweni anti-land invasion operation and that all video and photographic evidence had been handed over to investigators who would further conduct their own interviews.

However Ramphobole said: “We insist that there is a blatant conflict of interest in the involvement of Fairbridges Attorneys in the City’s investigation.

"Further, the lack of independence brings the integrity of this investigation into question given the involvement of a law firm with an inclination and incentive to absolve the City of any wrongdoing. We object to their appointment in this investigation, and question the integrity of this investigation.”

The City said the firm was appointed due to its expertise.

“It must further be noted that attorneys are bound by a code of ethics and are foremost officers of the court. The firm is well known for professionalism, objectivity and the integrity they display in carrying out its duties.

"The appointment of law firms is done in compliance with the City’s supply chain management processes that are audited annually. The firm is a registered supplier on the City’s database,” said the City.

The ANC caucus in the City said it rejected the appointment of a “sweetheart” law firm to investigate the human rights abuses in Qolani’s case.

“This abuse of power and total unlawful humiliation of Mr Qolani demands an impartial and independent investigation that will deliver an acceptable result.

"Fairbridges is compromised because of its dealings with the City. We call on it in the interest of transparency to withdraw. We will not accept a finding from this firm of attorneys,” said the party.

Ward councillor Xolani Ngwekazi said: “Even though no evictions have been done since the incident with Bulelani, the residents have been living in fear because we heard that more might happen.

“As the community and other political parties and other stakeholders, we have vowed to defend our people no matter what the situation is.”

Cape Times