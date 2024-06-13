CTICC expo offers career guidance to the youth

Featuring over 90 exhibitors, the Youth in Action Expo on at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) today aims to empower the youth with innovative and inspiring programmes. Building on the success of the first Youth in Action Expo last year, the CTICC is this year partnering with Gift of the Givers and Smile FM for the expo, which is open to all with free entry.

The expo will welcome attendees from 9am to 5pm at CTICC 2, Halls 5 and 6, focusing on career guidance and educational opportunities. It will offer visitors access to counsellors, bursary options, networking sessions, and information on further education and training. “I firmly believe that we can all play a role in nurturing the potential of our future leaders.

“For us, the expo is more than an event hosted by the CTICC; it’s an opportunity for us to provide a platform for the youth to explore possibilities for their future,” said CTICC CEO Taubie Motlhabane. As an interactive expo, attendees can engage with mentors and industry leaders, and explore various career paths, enhance their skills, and gain insights into the professional world. “It’s going to be the largest of its kind on the African continent with over 90 institutions, universities, private companies, and a host of other people on site to guide you, to open your mind, and to expand your horizons. In these challenging times, we need to respond to the challenges of our country and our continent,” said the chairperson and founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

The CTICC invites young people, their families, educators, schools and businesses to join in celebrating the youth and supporting the future leaders of South Africa at the CTICC’s 2024 Youth in Action Expo. “Together with our partners, we are committed to providing young people with the support and guidance they need to thrive in an ever-changing world,” said Motlhabane. Register to attend via: https://shorturl.at/JKV19