Jonathan Butler Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – It is all systems go for the much-anticipated Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), where thousands of music lovers will gather for a jam-packed line-up including Jonathan Butler, The Gipsy Kings, Vusi Mahlasela and more. In its 20th year, the festival will pay tribute to late African jazz legend Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, who was set to take the stage at CTIJF for the first time until his untimely passing earlier this year.

Festival director Billy Domingo previously said: “On Saturday we will honour Oliver Mtukudzi’s memory.

“He has such a special slot in the music of this country, he is irreplaceable: an incredible musician who will be missed by many. We have wanted to do something with him for years.”

The festival, taking place today and tomorrow at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will feature more than 40 performers from around the globe.

Wednesday saw a precursor to the main event with a free community concert at Greenmarket Square, where Shekhinah was among the highlights.

Featuring artists from a variety of musical styles, this year’s CTIJF line-up will explore genres of the past, present and future of jazz.

South African artists working alongside band members from other countries include guitarist Vuma Levin (SA) appearing with his quartet; African Time Meeting Legends Over Time featuring Herbie Tsoaeli, Sydney Mnisi, Feya Faku, Andile Yenana and Kevin Gibson (SA); legendary pianist Ibrahim Khalil Shihab (SA) and more.

“We are curating a weekend for music lovers. Jazz remains our main focus, but we cannot ignore the wide-ranging wealth of talented musicians who deserve to perform at the festival,” said Domingo.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “The City is proud to host the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, which has become an important part of the Cape Town brand for the last two decades.

"The City has worked closely with the event organisers to ensure that a detailed event plan is in place so that the experience is enjoyable and safe for festival-goers.”

Tickets are available on www.capetownjazzfest.com/tickets

A full festival programme can be found at https://www.capetownjazzfest.com/artist-programme