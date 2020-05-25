Cuban medical doctors set 'to hit ground running' in Western Cape
The doctors arrived as the Western Cape continued to be the country’s epicentre with 13969 confirmed cases, 300 deaths and 6950 recoveries.
Western Cape co-ordinator for the Cuban health delegation Dr Pedro Armas said: “We look forward to hitting the ground running and working with the South African community to fight against this global pandemic.
“SA and Cuba have a long relationship dating way back. So even during hard times, we always help each other to better our society.
“It is always a good thing to share knowledge and skills with other countries and we believe that our doctors will learn a lot from South African doctors and nurses. This pandemic needs to be stopped before it causes a lot of harm in the world,” said Armas.
The medical brigade is made up of experts in the fields of epidemiology, biostatistics, public health and family physicians among others.
The doctors will work the whole year in the metro.
Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said the doctors would be orientated in the Western Cape Health system.
“They will be divided into their fields of specialisation. Other specialist doctors such as epidemiologists and family physicians will be working with our teams who are at the district level, because that is their strength and for those who are technologists, they will be able to assist us zooming into the modelling at a specific community, because the virus impacts differently.”
Cape Times