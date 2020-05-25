Cuban medical doctors set 'to hit ground running' in Western Cape

Cape Town – The Cuban medical brigade which arrived in the province yesterday to boost Western Cape’s efforts to contain Covid-19 said they were ready to hit the ground running and work with local doctors to curb the spread of the virus.

The doctors arrived as the Western Cape continued to be the country’s epicentre with 13969 confirmed cases, 300 deaths and 6950 recoveries.

Western Cape co-ordinator for the Cuban health delegation Dr Pedro Armas said: “We look forward to hitting the ground running and working with the South African community to fight against this global pandemic.

“SA and Cuba have a long relationship dating way back. So even during hard times, we always help each other to better our society.

“It is always a good thing to share knowledge and skills with other countries and we believe that our doctors will learn a lot from South African doctors and nurses. This pandemic needs to be stopped before it causes a lot of harm in the world,” said Armas.