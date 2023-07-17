Culpable homicide probed after three die in N1 collision

The police are investigating a culpable homicide case after three men were killed when a minibus taxi collided with a truck on the N1 near De Doorns. De Doorns police attended to the scene early on Monday. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the incident involved a Toyota Quantum and a truck.

“Three males sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “De Doorns police registered a culpable homicide case for further investigation, and the circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your enquiry are under investigation,” Swartbooi said. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie appealed to motorists to drive with caution. He said 29 fatalities were recorded in the province last week. He urged those who were still travelling after the July winter break to be extra vigilant, stay within the legal speed limits and observe adequate rest periods to avoid fatigue.