Africa Day poster

Cape Town – The cultural diversity of Africa will take centre stage when the City of Cape Town's Arts and Culture Branch hosts a celebration on Thursday to coincide with Africa Day. The celebration will take place at 5pm in the Hugo Lambrechts Auditorium in Picton Road, Parow.

Africa Day is an annual observance that honours the foundation of the African Union and also coincides with the day South Africa joined the organisation.

"On 25 May, 1963, the Organisation of African Unity was formed in Ethiopia by 32 countries to highlight African solidarity, unity in diversity, creativity, challenges and successes, and also the continent's cultural and economic potential," said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien.

"The organisation has since changed its name and South Africa became the 53rd member on 23 May, 1994. We celebrate our diversity as a continent and our country's unity with our fellow brothers and sisters.

"The Hugo Lambrechts Auditorium is highly acclaimed as one of the three major music centres in the Western Cape.

"The auditorium is used for student exposure to public performance and is a popular venue for visiting national and international artists.

"It seats 450 people and has a stage for 70 orchestra members as well a choir gallery for 140 members. The centre is a landmark of our diversity and progress and is the perfect venue for Africa Day celebrations."

James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, said: "As a city, we realise the importance of building relationships with our African counterparts.

"To this end, we are continually investing in projects and programmes that enhance the connectivity between cities and countries on the African continent.

"As the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, my portfolio has the potential to ensure that we continue to be the go-to city on the African continent and globally for business, trade and tourism.

"I will continue to build on our successes to date by working with industries and communities to invest in projects and programmes that will drive demand and make business sense not just locally but on the continent."

Thursday’s programme will include performances by the Concert Wind Orchestra, the South African Youth Choir and African Storytelling by Philippa Kabali- Kwaga, Lodi Ingha and Nolubabalo Rani.

The art exhibition, Without Boundaries, will form part of the celebratory programme. It is part of the City of Cape Town’s Emerging Artists Programme that aims to assist under-resourced emerging artists to access opportunities and build capacity with a view to promoting their work and developing their careers.