Thousands of people protested outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday, where the World Economic Forum on Africa summit is taking place. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A culture of secrecy leads to a lack of awareness of and availability of resources to assist victims of domestic abuse and gender-based violence. This is the view of Yvonne Wakefield, who launched her non-profit company The Warrior Institute earlier this year.

The organisation is the first of its kind to provide a free, professional web-based service to victims across the country.

The services include a free legal helpline - The Warrior Project -managed by a women-only team along with links to the police, other helplines, counselling services and a list of shelters.

Wakefield said: “The problem of domestic abuse and gender-based violence in South Africa has reached massive proportions and statistics are just frightening. It is a crisis and I could no longer look the other way.

“I didn’t just want to complain about the violence faced by women but I wanted to make a difference.

“Domestic abuse and violence is a multi-faceted and pervasive social problem which will take interventions at many levels to improve.

"Providing basic access to information and encouraging the bravery to have conversations is an important first step. We believe that once someone has educated herself on the topic, she is no longer a victim, she is a warrior,” she said.

She said the platform also created space for sharing stories to educate and inspire those in abusive relationships who felt alone and incapable of making a change.

Advocate Jackie Nagtegaal of LawForAll, which powers The Warrior Project’s legal helpline, said: “Our legal help line is managed by women who have empathy for the complexity of domestic abuse cases.

"Involving the law often feels daunting and final, but we see it as an empowering step to knowledge to ensure women make decisions right for themselves.

“Speaking to a lawyer can help you unpack your options, it helps you find clarity and understanding.

“By consulting one of the women who are dedicated to this line, they will answer and guide you, but the power and decisions still lie with you,” said Nagtegaal.

The Warrior Project free legal helpline can be contacted on 086 033 3353 or alternatively visit www.thewarriorproject.org.za