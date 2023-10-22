Curtain comes down for resilient star teachers

As retirement looms for four teachers at Hillwood Primary School in Lavender Hill, they say they are overcome with mixed feelings and wouldn’t change their experience at the school for anything. Maria Botha, Reginette Marais, Shahiema Brown and Hillary James will retire at the end of this year after having served a combined total of almost 135 years in teaching, dedicating their hearts and passion to the children of Lavender Hill.

Botha served as teacher for 41 years, Marais for 33 years and Brown for 20 years, and while only having served five years at Hillwood, James has been a teacher for 37 years. Maria Botha Despite teaching in a community plagued by gun and gang violence and other social ills, the teachers say they were proud to have chosen Hillwood Primary School. While they remembered their first days as teachers being daunting, they reflected, and said their journeys have been filled with many memories over the years.

Botha, who had wanted to retire five years ago but could not bring herself to do it, said: “When I started in 1984 as a young teacher, I was very innocent and scared. At college they teach you the methodology, but they don’t teach how to interact with colleagues and what to do in the classroom. So that, I had to do on my own. “It has been an exciting experience, and with that I want to encourage all other teachers who are still going to be in the classrooms: always remember that you are never alone, and we are together. When you don’t know what to do, just ask the next person, and don’t be an island. There is always help. “I will miss the kids very much and will come and check up on them,” said Botha.

Reginette Marais Marais said: “I became a teacher to teach, nurture and inspire dreams of young children, and also to change the lives of these pupils to become useful to society. The teacher’s role in the classroom has taken a different turn from what it was back in the day. “Our role now involves counselling, mentoring and teaching learners how to use and apply knowledge. Every day brings new challenges. There are always hurdles to overcome,” said Marais. Brown said teaching in a community gripped by violence has been challenging, but it has not deterred them from their passion.

Shahiema Brown “We aren’t Rambo. We do fear, but we can’t show our pupils that, because to them, this is their safe place. “Often, we find that pupils are more relieved to come to school than be at home, because it is safer here. We are always praying for our pupils and for their safety, and especially during the holidays even,” said Brown. James said that while teachers were able to “pack up their stuff over a weekend”, the pupils were left in the challenging circumstances.

“For 38 years, this has been my reason to wake up in the morning, and that realisation hit hard. And while there are undesirable elements, our pupils still manage to be decent people, and they can still make your day,” said James. Hillary James The four teachers spoke in unison when they said the school was in good hands with the leadership of principal Gavin Alkana, but they now looked forward to their retirement, which would include quality time with their families, travelling and well-deserved rest. The teachers emotionally told of how they realised their nights would no longer be consumed with marking of books and lessons to prepare, and were soaking in each moment when they realised “this will be the last time I will be doing this”.

Alkana said the gap would be felt with the teachers leaving. “These are resilient teachers who have been with the school for many years, and have chosen to be here despite the challenges of the community. Just on Friday last week (October 13), we had three murders right outside the school. For them to be teaching in a community with its challenges says a lot,” said Alkana. Alkana said the teachers were integral in a number of projects at the school, including an annual Granny Day that celebrates the grandmothers of pupils, co-ordinated by Marais; an environmental club co-ordinated by James; catering and events that Brown co-ordinated; while Botha had co-ordinated mini cricket and as head of department was responsible for learning and teaching material.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, said it was with great appreciation that they bid farewell to the teachers, who had “shown dedication and commitment to their profession” in observing Teacher Appreciation Month. “Teaching in communities such as Lavender Hill is not without its challenges. Poverty, crime, gangsterism all have an impact on the school and its learners. We are honoured to have teachers that, despite these challenges, show up for class each day, ready to expand their learners’ minds, showing love and warmth when their children need it most.