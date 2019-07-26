File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – In a landmark decision, the cabinet has referred a Bill to Parliament for its consideration seeking to ensure that women in polygamous marriages entered before the commencement of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act in 1998 enjoyed the same proprietary rights. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said yesterday the amendment bill would allow women in monogamous and polygamous marriages equal rights to marital property.

It would mean that husbands can no longer have exclusive proprietary rights over marital property, which is to the detriment of their wives.

Children can also benefit, as they can inherit from their mother.

It has been lauded by rights’ groups, with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Controlesa) and the Women’s Legal Centre saying it was progressive.

Mthembu said the amendment would see women who entered into monogamous and polygamous customary marriages prior to 1998 have equal rights to marital property.

“The amendments eliminate the gender-based discrimination in polygamous marriages entered into before the commencement of the RCMA of 1998. Spouses will now have joint and equal proprietary rights over marital property,” Mthembu said.

Controlesa president Kgoshi Mokoena said they were elated. “It has been a long time coming, and we started to fear that they were not taking the amendment to the RCMA seriously. We are happy that women in customary marriages will now also be recognised.

“What used to happen was that a couple would be joined in customary marriage, and the husband would then go away from home where he would find a second wife and get married in community of property. Now, the first wife will no longer be at a disadvantage. This is great news.”

The bill brings section 7(1) and (2) of the RCMA in line with the judgment of the Constitutional Court in 2017, which declared the provisions constitutionally invalid.

The sections discriminated unfairly against women in customary marriages, the court had found.

The court gave Parliament two years to remedy the law’s defects and discriminatory clauses.

Women’s Legal Centre spokesperson Aisha Hamdulay said: “We definitely welcome this news for the progression of customary marriages. We have dealt with such cases, and can say this is positive progression for women in customary marriages.

“We hope that the tabling in Parliament will follow suit in this positive light. We hope that this will also impact the women on the ground, where it really matters,” Hamdulay said.

Various lawmaking processes, including extensive public participation are set to be undertaken by Parliament, and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is to table the bill.

Given that this piece of legislation is a Section 76 Bill which affects all provinces, it will also serve to be considered by the provincial legislatures, in addition to the National Council of Provinces.

“We will also bring the relevant minister to speak on this bill so that we are able to explain how this bill seeks to do to bring recognition of customary marriages in line with our Constitution,” Mthembu said.

Cape Times