‘Cwecwe’s case not the only one’

THERE were two other rape cases similar to that of the 7-year-old Bergview College pupil in the Matatiele area, says Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta. The girl whose story has gripped the nation, was raped allegedly at Bergview College, an independent school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, while waiting for her transport in October last year.

Addressing the media in Matatiele on Thursday, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga said they planned to visit private schools in the area to interview children to get to the bottom of the scourge. Chikunga had convened a high-level, multi-stakeholder meeting in the Eastern Cape, alongside Deputy Minister Steve Letsike and Director-General Adv. Mikateko Maluleke on Monday and was back in the province Thursday. “At the time when we met on (Monday), the police, social development gave us a full report. And we are happy there has been an interaction between the province and the very first hospital doctor that saw Cwecwe. Now there is no question whether there was a rape. There was a rape. From the information we have heard there is a possibility it is not the first time Cwecwe was raped. So it’s something that needs investigation. I think it is important we get to the bottom of it. That is why we are saying as a department, social development and other stakeholders to help go to these schools and other private schools and interview children. So that those who have not come forward, if it may have happened to them, can come forward,” said Chikunga.

Fanta who had joined Chikunga in Matatiele on Thursday said Cwecwe’s case was not the only one, reporting two similar alleged rape incidents of children which occurred in the same area and around the same time last year. “We launched 16 days of activism here in Matatiele because of this level of GBV. We tried to do door-to-door conscientize people, (hosting a) mens indaba just to raise awareness. It's surprising now because kids are raped at school by people they know. But this is not the first incident. Right now I know out there people are (focusing) on this case of Cwecwe. Right now we’ve got two other serious cases that happened in the same area, at the same time (at another independent school). One is a 6-year-old boy child, one is a 7-year-old girl child. It means we’ve got a problem in schools now," said Fanta. She said the delays in justice were frustrating as they wanted the perpetrators behind bars.

"We want to appeal to the justice system, please speed up this case. Next week schools are opening and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Fanta. During a portfolio committee meeting with SAPS on challenges of the Crime Intelligence Division and gang-related crime in the Western Cape on Wednesday, the matter also came up. National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) head Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele was currently in the Eastern Cape and had already conducted several interviews and will also take additional statements if necessary.

“There have been three doctors involved in the matter and she is going through those doctors to get relevant information, if she needs to take additional statements, she will do so. Once she has done that, she will get everything back to the public prosecutor and then they will be able to inform us as to how and what are they going to do with the case,” Masemola said. He said that in terms of timeline, the incident happened on October 16, 2024, and immediately, everything that was necessary was done, the parents reported the case, and the relevant people’s statements were taken. Social workers, forensic social workers of SAPS were also involved. Deputy police commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said: “I can allay the fears of the committee members and community that we will do everything humanly possible to ensure that all processes are followed and all have been followed or have been followed to the letter.” Mosikili said.