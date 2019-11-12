Anti-bullying week, observed from November 11 to 15, aims to raise awareness around bullying among children, especially in schools.
The report showed that more than 80% of South Africans said they were aware of cyberbullying and almost three-quarters of South Africans believed that the anti-bullying measures in place are insufficient.
A Vodafone survey from last year ranked South Africa fourth for teen cyberbullying out of 13 countries, and Dean McCoubrey, founder of My- SociaLife, a South African in-school digital life skills programme, said it was likely even more prevalent, based on student feedback.
“The challenge with cyberbullying is that parents can’t permanently monitor their child’s devices,” said McCoubrey.