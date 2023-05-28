Cyclist completes gruelling cycle from Musina to Cape Town for school shoes

Cape Town – Cyclist Vusi Sindane, who completed his journey from Musina to Cape Town to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of school shoes for disadvantaged children, says he is glad he did not give up despite challenges along the way. Sindane, born in Mpumalanga in a small village called Maganagobushwa, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who decided to combine his love for cycling with a charitable cause.

He has been cycling his way through villages, towns and cities since April to spread awareness about the need for adequate school shoes among underprivileged children. A total of 1 523 school shoes have been donated so far. “Most of our school-going children live in rural towns and villages and do not have school shoes. In cases where they do, their shoes are worn out and are a source of shame. With winter around the corner, many of our children will still walk to school, But when it is too cold, they will rather stay at home and miss out on school,” he said.

Reflecting on the 3000km journey, Sindane said it was challenging at times but he was glad he did not give up. “I am quite excited for having finished such a feat. Especially having gone through what I went through on the journey. The first day was absolutely challenging. I had to stuff ice cubes into my cycling gear. Day seven was also extremely difficult for me mentally and physically, and I almost threw in the towel,” he said. “It’s been six weeks of cycling and my body has fully adapted to that routine and I am now getting back to normal life. The cycling is done, but we haven’t reached our target of ten thousand school shoes yet.”