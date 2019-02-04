Abdullah Jaffer had been cycling with friends and family along Suikerbossie in Hout Bay about 7am yesterday when misfortune struck. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Cops have arrested a 26-year-old motorist after he allegedly rammed a cyclist, who is the owner of a well-known pharmacy. Police say the driver has been charged with drunk and negligent and reckless driving.

Abdullah Jaffer had been cycling with friends and family along Suikerbossie in Hout Bay at about 7am yesterday when misfortune struck.

Cops say the driver of a black Peugeot had collided with a barrier before crashing into Abdullah.

Abdullah is the owner of Jafmed Pharmacy in Ottery and a keen cyclist.

Abdullah, his brother Yacoob and their group had stopped next to the barrier when the incident occurred. He was flung off his bike and was seriously injured.

Their sister, Mariam Jaffer, took to Facebook to say surgeons had to reattach his ear: “Abdullah is out of surgery. The plastic surgeon says his ear is better and reattached.

“He managed the anaesthetic today. He is stable and they will try to take the tube out soon.”

Yacoob says they had been training for the ABSA Cape Epic 2019.

“All we can say right now is that a drunk driver crashed into him and a barrier as this is an ongoing investigation,” he told the Daily Voice yesterday. He is stable and he has head wounds, fractures and has undergone operations.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut confirmed the driver had been arrested for drunk driving.

“This office can confirm that a 26-year-old man was arrested for reckless and/or negligent driving, and drunk driving yesterday at 7am on Suikerbossie in Hout Bay after he collided with his vehicle into a barrier and a cyclist who was next to the barrier.

“The cyclist was injured and is being treated in hospital. The circumstances surrounding the matter are being investigated.”

Abdullah Jaffer made headlines in October 2017 when, on their way to Stellenbosch, he and fellow cyclists were attacked on Jan Smuts Drive by knife- and panga-wielding suspects.

The robbers fled with three bikes, while six cyclists were injured when they fell of their bikes.

