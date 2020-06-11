Cyclist reunited with bike after attack on Steenberg road

Cape Town – A cyclist has been reunited with her bicycle after an attack on Steenberg Road. This comes after another cyclist had a narrow escape after two men armed with pangas robbed him of his bicycle, opposite the US Embassy near Steenberg Village, at the weekend. The cyclist was out at around 8am on Monday, security group Premier Security said, when their members heard her screams. When they approached, they found her lying on the ground without her bicycle. Manager Nick Ansoel said he and a colleague were doing their routine watch when they heard her.

“The perpetrator ran away on her bicycle and I chased him but he managed to get away,” he said. He said that a tip-off later alerted them of the whereabouts of the suspect and when they arrived, he ran away, leaving the bicycle behind.

“We managed to retrieve the bicycle but he ran away. We do know his name and we will catch him when he least expects it,” he said.

The chairperson of the Pedal Power Association (PPA), Rens Rezelman, said bike jacking hot spots were not unique, as they had seen in the past how criminals operated in specific areas and used the same modus operandi.

“This spot in Steenberg is clearly the same group of criminals who have got away with at least six similar types of ambushes.

“Only two of the cases have been reported, though, and this creates problems for the justice system,” said Rezelman.

He encouraged all victims to report such incidents so that those responsible could be brought to book.

“A solo cyclist is at great risk of becoming a statistic, especially in an isolated and poorly lit area.

“Also, ironically, the lights and bright clothing that cyclists need to wear to stay visible from motorists also alert criminals as to the whereabouts of cyclists when they are some distance away.

“We urge cyclists to ride in groups of at least two or three, practising all of the physical distancing requirements, please.

“Also, to keep vigilant around known hot spots and to look out for each other on the roads.”

“Be careful around hills, as you tend to go much slower, making you an easier target.

“Also look out for overgrown areas that may hide some ambushers,” he said.

Anyone with information can anonymously conact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

