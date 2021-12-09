Cyclist wounded and arrested after shootout with police in Delft

CAPE TOWN - Police shot and wounded a man riding a bicycle when they were conducting patrols in The Hague, Delft, on Tuesday. Officers had heard gunshots and followed the sound.

“The members saw a male on a bicycle and when they approached the suspect he started shooting at them. They retaliated by shooting back at the suspect, wounding him on his arm. “The suspect was arrested with a 9mm Norinco pistol with ammunition. The suspect is at a medical facility under hospital guard,” said police spokesperson Wesley Twigg. In Tafelsig, officers arrested a 44-year-old after hearing gunshots going off in the nearby vicinity.

They drove in the direction of the sound of the gunshots and saw two men running in Langeberg and Olifantshoek Streets and gave chase. One was caught and found in possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition. The same members arrested an 18-year-old on charges of murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm. Officers had received information about a wanted suspect in Real Madrid Street, Tafelsig. In another breakthrough, officers attached to the Anti-Gang Unit were deployed in Mitchell’s Plain to curb gang related shootings when they received information about firearms at a house in Freedom Park Tafelsig.