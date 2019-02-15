These cyclists will ride in the biggest timed bicycle race in the world, the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2019, to raise R100 000 for Zip Zap Circus School. Photo: Supplied

Cape Times –Seventeen cyclists racing in the biggest timed bicycle race in the world, Cape Town Cycle Tour 2019, in March will use their peddle power to raise R100 000 for Zip Zap Circus School. One of those riders, Oliver Ryder, said they had set themselves the target of raising that amount in aid of “The Hood” programme at the Salt River-based school.

The programme provides children aged between seven and 15 with the opportunity to develop, not only circus techniques, but also valuable life skills such as physical training, self-esteem, self-confidence and understanding the value and concept of teamwork.

“I am riding to support Zip Zap largely because I believe wholeheartedly in the Zip Zap values.

“The Zip Zap family is teaching my children that, whoever you are and whatever your background, anyone can choose to overcome mental and physical hardship to follow their dreams,” said Ryder.

“I’m just trying to live by the Zip Zap values every day and support an organisation that my kids simply love,” he added.

His fellow riders include David Froman, Gregor Röhrig, Florian Thiele, Liro Seppanen, Ryan Moss, Deon van Schalkwyk, Ryan Cormick, John and Belinda Parker, Ilka Stein, Thierry Albrand, Jorg Rosler, Angela Saupe, Tessa Roodt, Johan Roodt and Rosa Ryder.

Röhrig said: “I am a curious observer of places and people. My personal journey has led me to photograph the Zip Zap Circus, its people, the performances and the creation of the new academy over the past years.

“So there is a part of me that feels at home when I am there. To represent the Zip Zap Circus for the cycle tour is an honour and I get the added benefit of riding with all that amazing circus energy as my support.”

Zip Zap sustainability manager Tania Majavie said: “We are super grateful to have an amazing team of cyclists. We salute them for making a difference in the lives of the next generation of circus performers.”

To make a donation, go to the link: www.givengain.com/ap/support-the-zip-zap-fundracers/ or visit www.zip-zap.co.za

