Cyclists warned to be on alert, after rider fights back but loses bike in Constantia Nek attack

CYCLISTS have been cautioned when cycling near Constantia after a rider was attacked and his bike stolen. Cycling safety campaign, Stay Wider of the Rider, reported on Tuesday morning that a cyclist was attacked along the Constantia Nek road by men who emerged from a Silver Quantum.

The men are said to have passed the cyclist, before stopping in the middle of the road, forcing him to try and pass on the left. “They attacked him and tried to force him into the vehicle but he fought back causing him to fall down. They then grabbed the bike and sped off. “The attack has been reported and the cyclist managed to recall the registration number.

“Thankfully the cyclist is ok. Please be on the lookout for the bike in the pic as it might be advertised as for sale, it’s a Canondale Supersix EVO with Marvic wheels with a Garmin 1000 attached. “Please let us know if you spot a for sale ad online. Be extremely cautious when cycling in the area.” The campaign can be found on Facebook, Stay Wider of the Rider.

The festive season usually brings with it an increase in outdoor-based crimes, with cyclists, hikers, anglers and other outdoor hobbyists encouraged to remain vigilant. The SAPS can also be contacted anonymously at Crime Stop on 08600 10111 Edited by Francesca Villette