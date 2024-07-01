Cyril expands gravy train

Instead of cutting an already bloated Cabinet, President Cyril Ramaphosa justified increasing the size of his executive by the need to ensure that it was inclusive of all the parties to the Government of National Unit (GNU).

From 30 ministers with their deputies, his executives now has 32 ministers, with 42 deputies. Ramaphosa acknowledged that during the course of the sixth democratic administration, they had intended to reduce the number of portfolios. “In some instances, we have considered it necessary to separate certain portfolios to ensure there is sufficient focus on key issues. This Government of National Unity would be bound by certain fundamental principles and would undertake a basic minimum programme of priorities,” he said.

He merged the ministries of Electricity and Energy, while separating the Ministry of Mineral and Petroleum Resources. Agriculture will be separated from Land Reform and Rural Development, while Higher Education will be separated from Science, Technology and Innovation. Justice and Constitutional Development will be separated from Correctional Services. Ramaphosa did away with the Ministry of Public Enterprises previously held by his ally, Pravin Gordhan, who retired. “The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of our democracy. We have had to consider how to form the new government in a manner that advances the national interest, that gives due consideration to the outcome of the election and that makes use of the respective capabilities within each of the parties.

“We have had to ensure that all the parties are able to participate meaningfully in the National Executive and that the diversity of the views of South Africans is properly reflected,” said Ramaphosa. He retained his deputy, Paul Mashatile, and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. His Cabinet now includes: Minister of Agriculture is John Steenhuisen.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture is Rosemary Nokuzola Capa.

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Mzwanele Nyhontso.

Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Chupu Stanley Mathabatha.

Minister of Basic Education is Siviwe Gwarube.

Deputy Minister of Basic Education is Reginah Mhaule.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Solly Malatsi.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Mondli Gungubele.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Velinkosi Hlabisa.

Deputy Ministers of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs are Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns Ncamashe.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Angie Motshekga.

Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans are Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo.

Minister of Electricity and Energy is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy is Samantha Graham.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Blade Nzimande.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Nomalungelo Gina.

Minister of Employment and Labour is Nomakhosazana Meth.

Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour are Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina.

Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana.

Deputy Ministers of Finance are David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is Dion George.

Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment are Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts.

Minister of Health is Aaron Motsoaledi.

Deputy Minister of Health is Joe Phaahla.

Minister of Higher Education is Nobuhle Nkabane.

Deputy Ministers of Higher Education are Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe.

Minister of Home Affairs is Leon Schreiber.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs is Njabulo Nzuza.

Minister of Human Settlements is Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Deputy Minister of Human Settlements is Tandi Mahambehlala.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Ronald Lamola.

Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation are Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Thembi Nkadimeng.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Andries Nel.

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Gwede Mantashe.

Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala.

Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa.

Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Seiso Mohai.

Minister of Police is Senzo Mchunu.

Deputy Ministers of Police are Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale.

The Deputy Ministers in the Presidency are Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong.

Minister of Public Service and Administration is Mzamo Buthelezi.

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration is Pinky Kekana.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Dean Macpherson.

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Sihle Zikalala.

Minister of Small Business Development is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development is Jane Sithole.

Minister of Social Development is Sisisi Tolashe.

Deputy Minister of Social Development is Ganief Hendricks.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is Gayton McKenzie.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is Peace Mabe.

Minister of Tourism is Patricia De Lille.

Deputy Minister of Tourism is Maggie Sotyu.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition is Parks Tau.

Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition are Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield.

Minister of Transport is Barbara Creecy.

Deputy Minister of Transport is Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Minister of Water and Sanitation is Pemmy Majodina.

Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation are David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo.

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Sindisiwe Chikunga.

Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.

Minister of Correctional Services is Pieter Groenewald.

Deputy Minister of Correctional Service is Lindiwe Ntshalintshali. Policy analyst Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said: “Ramaphosa has the keys to the Union Buildings. Now he has decided who is invited to join and who to show the door. And he has been ruthless in the negotiation process. The GNU statement of intent supporters got the warmest welcome. Evidently there was no room for any but the most loyal.”