Cyril Ramaphosa sings praises of outgoing deputy David Mabuza

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza when he responded to the debate on the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

“I wish to extend my appreciation to Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza, who has given me unwavering support over the last five years. “Not only has he given me support as the president, he has worked with me side by side over the past five years and has executed the task that I have allocated to him,” Ramaphosa said. He said Mabuza had ably led the South African National Aids Council and had had extensive engagements with military veterans.

Mabuza had also been engaging with traditional leaders throughout the country on critical issues such as communal land and their ability to execute their mandate as an important structure of government. “He has supported peace-building efforts in South Sudan and led processes around land reform, among other things,” he said. Ramaphosa said Mabuza has indicated his wish to step down from his position.

"This is a request that I informed him that I am considering and attending to, and I would like to thank him for the work that he has done to this nation and for all of us," he said. "DP, cheers," Ramaphosa said, holding a glass of water.

Mabuza was not re-elected in the top leadership of the ANC at its elective congress in December. Instead, former treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was elected as the party’s deputy leader, placing him in good stead to become the country’s second in command. Mashatile has since been sworn in as an MP, a move that has fuelled speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle was on the cards.

Earlier this month, Mabuza announced his wish to leave his position at a funeral service in Mpumalanga. He indicated that he was stepping down to pave the way for Mashatile. “I am making space for the one elected at the conference because I can see he is also making a few moves. So now I am also in a rush to give them space. I spoke to the president and told him I would step down.

“The president will say that Mabuza has resigned. He and I had an agreement. “I said I would respect the president until I leave, so I have left, and I think those left will continue to respect him,” Mabuza told the mourners at the time. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya had confirmed that Mabuza has been asked to stay in the position until the transition from the office was finalised.

Ramaphosa thanked the ministers and deputy minister he was privileged to work with for their outstanding work they do in the service of the people. “I also wish to thank all the premiers of our country, all nine premiers from the Western Cape right through to Limpopo. “I have really thoroughly enjoyed working with the premiers,” he said.

“I always found our premiers very creative, energetic and full of ideas such as being able to write letters to me saying ‘president declare a state of disaster’,” he said. Ramaphosa thanked the civil servants across the public service from cleaners, gardeners and right up to directors-general for their hard work. In an apparent joke, he also thanked his bodyguards.

“The journalists asked me over the weekend whether I was ever terrified or scared. “I said no, I was not. It was largely due to the fact that I have good protectors. I really thank them,” he said to laughter from the MPs. Last week, security officers stormed the Cape Town City Hall chamber when EFF members climbed onto the stage to stage a silent protest when he delivered his Sona.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula called for their intervention when they were already inside and defended her decision on the grounds that Ramaphosa’s life was in danger. EFF leader Julius Malema has repeatedly said Ramaphosa was not in danger. Ramaphosa also thanked the political parties for their inputs, criticism levelled at him and the suggestion they put forward.