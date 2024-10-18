Cyril Ramaphosa upbeat about Phala Phala Concourt challenge

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his confidence in the Constitutional Court to make a final determination on the Phala Phala scandal when it will hear an EFF application to review the decision of the National Assembly not to impeach him. He said the National Assembly had previously resolved not to refer the independent panel’s report for an impeachment inquiry when it exercised its powers and constitutional responsibility.

The investigations conducted by a wide range of the independent law enforcement agencies have concluded their investigations. “None of those bodies found there was wrong-doing on my part. I co-operated with each and every one of those institutions without any form of interference.” However, Ramaphosa noted that the decision by the Constitutional Court to dismiss his application to review the independent panel’s report was not a determination of the substance of his application.

“It should be noted that the Constitutional Court will hear arguments in November whether or not this House, in resolving in December 2023 failed to fulfil its obligations. “I have full faith and confidence that it will be decided in a comprehensive and final manner.” Ramaphosa side-stepped a follow-up question from MP Party’s parliamentary leader John Hlophe pointing out that the National Assembly took a decision that was a subject of litigation in the Constitutional Court.

“I would respectively say we should allow that process to unfold. It should be a matter to be dealt with by that court, and the variety of questions were responded to in a variety of institutions that have dealt with this matter and also dealt with the issue of whether I was conducting business. “All those issues were ventilated. The information has been in the public either through court papers or reports issued,” he said. When ATM’s Vuyo Zungula asked if Ramaphosa inspired confidence in the South Africans as the independent panel’s report was not set aside, he said it was the National Assembly, of which he was not its member, that took a decision.

“As we speak now, the decision of the National Assembly has been challenged and it is before the highest court. That process should be allowed to unfold,” he said. “We have institutions that are meant to guard our democracy to ensure there is rule of law. I believe that precisely we should allow that process to unfold,” Ramaphosa said. On the Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane matter, Ramaphosa said the issue was under his consideration. “It will take giving the president time and opportunity to consider this matter so that finality can then be reached, so therefore, that is precisely what one has been saying. I would like to repeat that this matter is under consideration,” he said.