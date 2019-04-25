File Image: IOL

It’s D-day for a Cape Town attorney and conveyancer to show the high court proof that he is in possession of the millions of rand he has not paid to property sellers and the SA Revenue Service (Sars), but swears he has kept in an account. Mohammed Barday has been interdicted from practising and also from operating his trust accounts.

The Legal Practice Council had launched an application in the Western Cape High Court after it received a complaint, from property seller Belrex, of alleged unprofessional conduct against Barday, who did not pay nearly R12 million into their account, which was due in January this year.

Another claimant, the Hendrick Venter Family Trust, charged that Barday owed them R5m. Belrex, represented by Mujeeb Gangrakar, sold its property in Grassy Park for R14.5m, but since the transfer of property on January 25, nearly R12m has not been paid to Belrex. After a series of emails between Barday and Gangrakar, on March 5, R1m was paid in respect of the sale proceeds.

“The seller received the first payment of R1m of the R12.5m purchase price in the sixth week after the transfer was registered. ‘‘This is unacceptable and contrary to normal conveyancing practice,” lawyers submitted to the Legal Practice Council. In an affidavit, Barday said during the first week in February he had upgraded his internet banking profile, which he understood to have a daily payment limit of R5m.

The problem with that, Barday argued, was that if he made one large payment to one client, he would not have enough for other transactions. Barday said he has contacted his banker to increase his limit, but there were delays with doing that. “On 14 March 2019 everything, except my training, was done in order to enable me to use the new system. “As I expected the new system to be in use shortly, I delayed making payments of large amounts because I intended to make those payments under the new business profile,” Barday argued.

But Belrex would not accept Barday’s reasons. In papers to the Legal Practice Council, Gangrakar argued for Barday and senior conveyancer Richard Liddle to be struck off the roll of attorneys and conveyancers. “Despite the representations and promises, the conveyancing attorneys have paid no money to Sars or the seller. “In failing to do so, the attorney, Zubair Barday, and conveyancing attorneys were in breach of their professional duty which includes the obligation to honour undertakings to clients and Sars in property transfer,” lawyers of Belrex submitted to the council.

The application was heard in the Western Cape High Court this month, and this week it gave Barday a deadline of today (Thursday) to provide proof that he was holding the funds of Belrex and the Hendrick Venter Family Trust. Barday also has to show a comprehensive audit trail reflecting that he had held the funds. Barday yesterday said he had met the council, and his counsel would be representing him in court today. He had no further comment.

