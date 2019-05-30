Mark Willemse

KNYSNA Mayor Mark Willemse, who could be axed through a motion of no confidence today, has hit back at his detractors within his DA caucus. He says some of his colleagues had remained in revolt and refused to accept positions on the mayoral committee since he was elected as mayor with the support of the opposition.

It was not until Helen Zille was appointed the head of the Knysna constituency at the end of last year that there was co-operation, he said.

“Since the end of June 2018, Knysna municipality has only had acting municipal managers. Since then, however, all vacant senior management positions have been filled. I believe that since my appointment, the top management of the administration is in a position for the first time in years where they can effectively implement the strategic direction provided, and introduce effective accountability processes,” said Willemse.

The motion - brought by seven of the 9-member DA caucuses, led by Michelle Wasserman, the DA mayor-elect - had not received the green light from the DA federal executive (FedEx). Willemse said Wasserman did not understand that the DA mayoral selection process was done on the assumption that he would be found guilty of contravening the DA constitution, which turned out to be wrong.

Willemse had defied the DA leadership by refusing to step down after being voted in as mayor by opposition parties following a motion of no confidence in his predecessor, Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

Wasserman said she and the other six members of the DA caucus had met and would respond to Willemse.

DA FedEx chairperson James Selfe said a decision would be made once due process had been followed.

Knysna ANC chief whip Mertle Gombo warned that if the DA could not see the disruption their infighting caused in Knysna, her party would need to take the reins in the council.

CAPE TIMES