Cape Town – Some parties have accused the DA of being a “bitter contestant” and “desperate to control the Western Cape on its own and not to be held to account in a coalition”. This happens as the IEC put an end to bickering over election lamp-pole posters, finding that the Cape Party, EFF and the Good party’s election material were now compliant with regulations.

The DA had complained to the IEC on March 27, alleging the three parties contravened section 107 of the Electoral Act, in that their lamp-pole posters did not display the names and addresses of the printers and publishers, as required in the Act.

The IEC then wrote to the three parties last month, requesting compliance. According to the findings of the IEC released on Friday, the EFF and the Good party had sent it photographic evidence showing it had taken steps to become compliant.

The Cape Party, however, charged it had been compliant all along, and did not submit evidence to the IEC by April 30, as requested by the IEC.

On May 2, the IEC directed the Cape Party to remove their posters. The Cape Party’s legal representative, advocate Carlo Viljoen, said he had appealed the IEC’s demand, arguing among others, that the case was legally flawed because the burden of proof was not on them.

“I cannot find any section in the Act that gives the IEC the authority to change the burden of proof in this matter.” The IEC found the three parties posters were compliant and it considered the matter “finalised”.

“The Cape Party, EFF, and the Good party are compliant in terms of Section 107 of the Act, and as such the commission considers that the matter is now finalised,” read the resolution signed by IEC legal service manager Nilan Rampershad.

The DA’s director of communications, Mabine Seabe, said when the three parties first erected their posters they were indeed in contravention of the Act.

“We will not be challenging the finding. Until the final ballot is cast, we will continue campaigning to build one South Africa for all."

"When they were first erected, the Cape Party did not have the details of their issuers and publishers, as is required by section 107 of the Electoral Act.

“The IEC is now satisfied that the posters now comply with the provisions of the Act. For our part, we are pleased that the law has been applied,” Seabe said.

Cape Party leader Jack Miller said the DA had wasted time and effort trying to suppress opponents in the election.

“The DA is desperate to control the Western Cape on its own and not to be held to account in a coalition with parties like the Cape Party.”

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego accused the DA of being a “bitter contestant” during the elections.

“We are happy that we have the IEC, which has proven to be fair in this matter,” Xego said.

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said the DA’s complaint was frivolous from the start.

“We are taking this election seriously and we are competing properly. Despite launching only four months ago, we have hosted a national policy conference, published policies and a manifesto and launched an informative website.

"We are running an active social media campaign. We have developed radio and TV adverts and printed posters. We welcome the letter by the IEC.”

Last month, the IEC found the DA to have violated the electoral code of conduct when it untruthfully told voters in a telemarketing election campaign that the party had fired former Cape Town mayor and Good leader Patricia de Lille because she was “corrupt”.

The DA refused to apologise to De Lille as ordered by the IEC, saying it will appeal the ruling.

