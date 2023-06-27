DA by-election candidate in George quits politics

Cape Town - The DA’s by-election candidate in George, Fernando Fredericks says he is done with politics. The DA in the Western Cape has had to elect another ward by-election candidate after Fredericks withdraw his candidacy, citing his family, mental health, physical health and Christian values.

“It was not easy but unfortunately I had to make the decision. I, Fernando Antonio Fredericks, have decided after much consideration and discussions with my wife... to distance myself from all forms of politics. Ward 27 will always be in my heart and I will always give my best for the community. I believe we will elect a good leader for the above ward,” he said. The party’s east regional chairperson, Venolea Fortuin, said he noted the withdrawal of Fredericks from the by-election in George, taking place on July 19. Marchell Kleynhans has now been nominated as a candidate and his nomination has been submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Fortuin said they were confident that Kleynhans would serve the community with integrity and commitment and theywere looking forward to contesting the coming by-election. “These events are similar to what played out in Gauteng a few weeks ago, where a DA candidate was allegedly approached by the GOOD/PA, striking a deal with the candidate in exchange for their withdrawal. “These tactics are undermining our democracy, and their dealings behind the scenes are nothing less than mafia tactics and political manipulation that betrays the trust of voters and undermines the constitutional principles of free and fair elections,” said Fortuin.