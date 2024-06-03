DA Cape Agulhas mayor found guilty of misconduct removed from top post

The Cape Agulhas Council is expected to elect a new mayor this week after the DA’s Paul Swart was ousted.
Swart was removed on Friday following a motion of no confidence. Out of 10 councillors present, in a secret ballot vote, six voted in favour of the motion and four against.
The motion was based on a disciplinary committee which found him guilty of misconduct on two charges, including failure to disclose interests in contravention of section 6 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors (Schedule 7, Municipal Structures Amendment Act, 3 of 2021).
It also found him guilty of failure to disclose unauthorised expenditure in contravention of Section 2 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors (Schedule 7, Municipal Structures Amendment Act, 3 of 2021).
Municipal manager Eben Phillips assured the public that the outcome of the motion would in no way affect service delivery.
“Alderman Swart remains a councillor of Cape Agulhas Municipality as the council only has the power to decide on the election and removal of a mayor. It is important to note that only the MEC for Local Government (Anton Bredell) has the power to remove a councillor. Councillor Raymond Ross, the deputy mayor of Cape Agulhas Municipality, will act as the executive mayor until a new executive mayor is elected at a special council meeting scheduled for June 7.”
DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said the FF+ also voting for the removal of Swart was in contradiction of an agreement it had with the DA.
“This is not the first time that the FF+ has worked with the ANC in the Western Cape to undermine DA governments and is a growing trend amongst FF+ representatives that destabilise working governments.
“The DA condemns these actions and we will take it up through the appropriate channels to address it. Fortunately, voters have seen this growing trend and it reflected in the outcomes in the election,” said Simmers.
Swart did not comment by deadline on Sunday.
Cape Times