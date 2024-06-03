DA Cape Agulhas mayor found guilty of misconduct removed from top post

The Cape Agulhas Council is expected to elect a new mayor this week after the DA’s Paul Swart was ousted. Swart was removed on Friday following a motion of no confidence. Out of 10 councillors present, in a secret ballot vote, six voted in favour of the motion and four against.

The motion was based on a disciplinary committee which found him guilty of misconduct on two charges, including failure to disclose interests in contravention of section 6 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors (Schedule 7, Municipal Structures Amendment Act, 3 of 2021). It also found him guilty of failure to disclose unauthorised expenditure in contravention of Section 2 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors (Schedule 7, Municipal Structures Amendment Act, 3 of 2021). Municipal manager Eben Phillips assured the public that the outcome of the motion would in no way affect service delivery.

“Alderman Swart remains a councillor of Cape Agulhas Municipality as the council only has the power to decide on the election and removal of a mayor. It is important to note that only the MEC for Local Government (Anton Bredell) has the power to remove a councillor. Councillor Raymond Ross, the deputy mayor of Cape Agulhas Municipality, will act as the executive mayor until a new executive mayor is elected at a special council meeting scheduled for June 7.” DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said the FF+ also voting for the removal of Swart was in contradiction of an agreement it had with the DA. “This is not the first time that the FF+ has worked with the ANC in the Western Cape to undermine DA governments and is a growing trend amongst FF+ representatives that destabilise working governments.