DA challenged on defence of cadre deployment

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Department of Public Service and Administration have filed papers in court in the application dealing with cadre deployment to challenge the misrepresentation made by the DA. This is according to Deputy Minister for Public Service and Administration Chana Pilane-Majake, during an oral questions session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

“In terms of the matter before courts, you actually misrepresent what their affidavit is all about. The affidavit is not actually saying we are defending the cadre deployment policy. “It is actually defending the matter you actually put before courts, so that they can go and make proper representation and not be allowed to misrepresent the government and the ANC in the courts,” Pilane-Majake said. She was responding to DA MP Leon Schreiber, who asked her if she agreed there was nothing wrong with ANC cadre deployment policy, and the findings of the Zondo Commission were not binding as her department had joined Ramaphosa in the litigation.

The DA instituted court action after the Zondo Commission found it was unlawful for the president, ministers and directors-general to take into account recommendations of the ANC cadre deployment committee. Pilane-Majake insisted civil servants were recruited and appointed through the public service regulations. Responding to a separate question on lifestyle audits, she said the process started on April 1, 2022.

The department will in October circulate letters to national and provincial departments to provide further progress regarding conducting and investigating lifestyle audits. “The feedback to the Department of Public Service and Administration is expected on January 31, 2023, taking into account time frames for financial disclosures,” Pilane-Majake said. Cape Times