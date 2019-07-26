Peter Myers Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Knysna ward councillor and former deputy mayor Peter Myers has described Local Government MEC Anton Bredell’s decision to suspend him as irrational and politically motivated. Bredell informed Myers of his decision, following six months of deliberation, concurring with the findings of the Knysna council - that Myers breached the code of conduct for councillors.

Myers was hauled into a disciplinary committee in November, on an accusation that he disclosed confidential, administration-related information, sometime in October 2017.

He allegedly informed a third party that a Julie Seton had applied for a director position at the municipality.

The disciplinary committee recommended a sanction of a three-month suspension after finding him guilty, and referred the matter to Bredell for a final decision.

Myers serves on the Knysna mayoral committee as chairperson of the finance committee.

He said Bredell mandated that he be suspended as a councillor for one month, despite his submissions showing that there was no evidence substantiating the charge.

“Despite this being untrue and totally trivial, Bredell has shamefully found it necessary to do the bidding of the anti-Myers faction within the DA.

“MEC Bredell has, in my view, acted irrationally and in a blatantly partisan, and politically motivated way.

“I find it regrettable that someone holding such a responsible position would act in such a reprehensible manner. As a result of his decision, he has impugned my character and reputation, and I reserve all my rights in this regard,” he said.

Myers said he would formally request Bredell to give him the reasons for his decision, access to all documentation and, once received, he would take legal advice on all the options open to him.

Myers and Knysna mayor Mark Willemse raised the ire of the DA, voting with “their conscience” with opposition parties last year, in favour of a motion of no confidence in former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

Approached for comment, Bredell’s spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “Based on an assessment of the case, done by officials from the department of local government, the MEC reduced the sanction requested by the municipal council of Knysna municipality, from three months to one month without pay. Myers may request the reasons, in writing, from the MEC in accordance with the promotion of administrative justice Act 3 of 2000.”

He would not comment on allegations by Myers, saying his statement provided all the needed context and comment.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “The DA considers these findings, by Bredell against Myers, very serious and trust his judgement.

“We welcome and respect Myers’ right to take the MEC’s decision on review.”

Knysna municipality spokesperson Christopher Bezuidenhoudt said the municipality received a letter from Bredell, regarding Myers’ suspension.

“The MEC concurred with the guilty finding of council’s disciplinary committee in respect of the charges brought against Myers.

“The MEC cited the needs of the ward 10 constituents, which must be represented in council, as a reason for the reduced sanction,” said Bezuidenhoudt.

He said Willemse would not appoint a new Mayco member for such a short period.