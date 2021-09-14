DA councillor in hot water for allegedly using K-word

CAPE TOWN - A DA ward councillor in the George Municipality has landed herself in hot water for allegedly using the K-word during a heated telephonic argument with a senior law enforcement officer. The officer has lodged a complaint against the councillor at George police station. The matter has also been reported to the municipality.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said George SAPS detectives were investigating a case of crimen injuria, based on allegations that a councillor allegedly used a derogatory racist word against the complainant. “No arrest has been made. The docket will be submitted for a decision to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) once the investigation is concluded. We are not at liberty to divulge the name of the suspect as no one has been charged nor appeared in court yet,” he said. The George Municipality said the Speaker of the council, Gerrit Pretorius, had instructed it to probe the allegation.