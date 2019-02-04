Peter Myers Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Factional battles in the DA Knysna caucus were laid bare when the party’s councillors voted for the suspension of a fellow councillor during a recent council meeting. Ward councillor Peter Myers faced a three-month suspension after being found guilty of breaching the Knysna municipality code of conduct.

He said what happened during the council meeting on Thursday was reprehensible as DA colleagues who served on the disciplinary committee against him had used their casting vote to bring the matter before council.

The council was to decide by formal resolution, whether to accept a disciplinary committee’s recommendation that Myers be found guilty of leaking confidential information.

“The vote in council was six votes for, six votes against and six abstentions from the ANC councillors.

“The Speaker used her casting vote to confirm what the unlawful disciplinary committee had recommended and for it to be referred to the MEC for local government, Anton Bredell for a final decision.

“This is just the DA tearing itself apart, this is factionalism as the two members, including the chair of the disciplinary committee, had a demonstrable conflict of interest, as they are to give evidence against me on what could be the same in the DA disciplinary matter,” he said.

Myers said the disciplinary process was a farce as there was no documentary evidence entered against him and was confident that Bredell would dismiss the recommendation.

Knysna Speaker Georlene Wolmarans referred questions to the municipality’s communications department which did not respond by deadline.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said talk of factions was an exaggeration.

“There may have been individuals close to Myers that may have voted in his favour, but this is far from being proof of factionalism but rather council voting if the recommendation had merits. The process will need to take its course.”

