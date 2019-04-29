Wandisile Ngeyi. The City of Cape Town.

The DA ward councillor in Milnerton Ridge, Wandisile Ngeyi, has come under fire for blaming residents for enabling homeless and destitute people by “giving irresponsibly”. Ngeyi said the council had worked to get people off the street, but found they returned because of donations from residents.

“On the one hand, some residents complain and on the other, residents willingly give to people living on the streets, and this is a big problem for us as the city. We find that when we do remove people they return not after long because they know they will receive things here.

“We told residents in Royal Ascot the same thing and we know which houses are leaving food out. We urge residents to give responsibly, for example to a soup kitchen. They must refrain from putting out food.”

The chairperson of the Milnerton Ridge Residents Association, Jacqui Pember, said: “The city said people in the area were making it extremely difficult for the Displaced People’s Unit to help the homeless off the streets.”

Sam Vos, the director of local NGO U-turn Homeless Ministry, which equips people with skills, said: “I know the heartache of seeing suffering and wanting to alleviate it, and as rehabilitation experts at U-turn we know the heartache of seeing work being undone when clients claim they earn more begging than in entry-level work.

“Yet City officials can’t ask citizens to refrain from giving direct aid until there are effective alternatives in the area. As far as I know there are no effective rehabilitation programmes, such as U-turn, operating in Milnerton, and I understand why citizens continue to give aid.

“If there’s no rehabilitation programme close by, citizens should give food and clothing to keep people alive, but meantime support their nearest charities so they can grow and open more centres such as U-turn (see www.homeless.org.za).”

The founder of soup kitchen Ladles of Love, Danny Diliberto, said he was saddened to learn that blame was being placed on citizens for enabling homeless people.

“For me homelessness is a part of society that we can’t get rid of. As long as there are poverty, unemployment, drugs and abuse, there will always be homelessness.”

He asked where one moved homeless people to and what they were expected to do: “Homelessness is complex. I went homeless for 54 hours to raise money for Ladles of Love and homelessness.”

He agreed that if homeless people returned to the streets they should not be given money that would enable them to continue to live on the streets, but said giving them the basics of food and clothing was not “enabling them”.

CAPE TIMES