DA cries foul over removal of Witzenberg mayor, speaker

An ‘’illegal’’ council meeting, which saw the election of a new mayor, deputy mayor and a speaker in the Witzenberg Municipality on Wednesday, has caused an upset in the Winelands region. The DA said it would challenge the meeting, where the party’s mayor Hennie Smit and speaker, Elizabeth Sidego were removed.

Good party councillor Katriena Robyn was elected as the new mayor, Jannie Cloete of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) as her deputy, and Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) councillor Petrus Heradien was elected the Speaker. DA constituency head for Witzenberg, Wendy Philander, said they would challenge the outcomes of the meeting. “The Speaker of the council notified all members that a scheduled meeting for (Wednesday) had been postponed due to circumstances beyond the Council's control, including the closure of the Mitchell Pass.

“However, a group of councillors decided to disregard the Speaker's decision and held an unauthorised meeting. “During this meeting, motions of no confidence were submitted, and they elected a new mayor, deputy mayor, and speaker. “It is important to clarify that the Speaker did not refuse to convene a meeting and was within her rights to postpone it due to the recent disaster situation in Witzenberg.

“...The elected Mayor remains Hennie Smit, and Elizabeth Sidego holds the position of Speaker of the council, while the deputy mayor position remains vacant. “The DA-led coalition is determined to counter the spread of false information and assure the public of the council’s stability,“ Philander said. Good party secretary-general and member of Parliament Brett Herron said they welcomed the election of Robyn as mayor.

Meanwhile, Robyn has lodged a criminal complaint against Smit, accusing him of trying to bribe her to vote with the DA in council. “... Mr Smit looked in my eyes and told me to vote with the DA. He said I must say how much money I need. I was shocked with his conduct. He knew I wasn’t working for 18 months and I am upset that he was using my financial situation to advance his party,” she said. Smit refuted the allegations on Wednesday, saying he did not offer Robyn any money.