DA defends using Steenhuisen image

Cape Town - The DA-led City of Cape Town has defended the decision by its media office to include an old image of party leader John Steenhuisen at a City councillor sponsored event. Ahead of the October 27 municipal elections, opposition parties said this exposed the DA’s hypocrisy as its provincial chief whip, Mireille Wenger, recently complained about the ANC using its politicians in government radio messaging.

“Now, the City of Cape Town has profiled DA leader John Steenhuisen in a City government communication,” said Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron. The City’s media office this week distributed a photograph of Steenhuisen alongside mayco member for community and health services Zahid Badroodien, which was attached to a press release relating to the Culemborg Safe Space, marking a three-year milestone. The City said the photograph with Steenhuisen was taken on July 18, 2020, during Mandela Day, and the event was hosted by Badroodien.

The photograph “happened to have a party leader in it” was the City’s response to a question on the purpose of including a party leader in a City press statement. “The release was issued to profile the City’s Culemborg site and the Mayoral Committee Member and in no way profiled any political party leadership or party political interests. “Please note that all of the photographs included in the Safe Space release are file photos, including the one referred to. The photograph is clearly date-stamped in the DropBox link, indicating it was taken on 18 July 2020 during a Mandela Day event.

“No City funds were used during this visit, and the food pictured was donated. An invitation for that event was distributed via WhatsApp at the time.” But Herron maintained that the DA was riddled with “contradictions, hypocrisy and its own corruption”. “First of all, the safe space is not operating as it was intended and is an unsustainable response to homelessness. It is not a solution, and the living conditions are inhuman.

“Secondly, the DA’s Chief Whip in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, Mireille Wenger, just issued an attack against the ANC for using ANC politicians in government radio messaging. The abuse of state resources for party political purposes is corruption. Including John Steenhuisen in the City’s supplied photographs is corrupt,” he said. ANC Caucus spokesperson, Fiona Abrahams, called for a forensic investigation into all the different organisations and service providers appointed by the City to operate and manage safe places. “Street people have huge sums of budget allocation to service their needs. Instead, this money is used to get them arrested, ill-treated, humiliated, stripped of their dignity, and their human rights violated,” Abrahams said.

DA provincial spokesperson Melt Botes referred questions from the Cape Times to the City. Badroodien said the achievements of the safe space “speak for itself”, adding that 1 377 people have passed through it. “Brett Herron is encouraged to use his platform and tax payers money more wisely and this unnecessary witch-hunt and effort to concoct a story not only wastes his time but valuable City time which we use to help our most vulnerable,” he said.