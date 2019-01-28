Premier Hellen Zille Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town- The DA has distanced itself from calls by outgoing Western Cape Premier and former party leader Helen Zille saying she would organise a tax revolt if the Zondo Commission did not result in the imprisonment of the corrupt within a reasonable time. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Zille said anybody who votes for the ANC, even under President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an accomplice to corruption.

“I’m waiting to see how many people get prosecuted and land in jail in a reasonable amount of time after the Zondo Commission,” she said.

“If they do not, just watch me. I will be organising the #TaxRevolt. I have tried the electoral route for years. Voters seem to like voting for corruption.”

She also said the 2019 elections was the last chance the voters have to vote against corruption. “And it is clear - a vote for the ANC (even under Cyril) is a vote for corruption. If the voters fail the democracy test again, it’s time for additional methods. #TaxRevolt.”

Her statement received a backlash, even from her party.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane tweeted that he did not support Zille's call for a tax revolt,

I do not support a #taxrevolt. Let’s win the elections and demonstrate proper management of resources of our people’s money. Let’s use them for the benefit of all citizens. We will ensure the criminals end up in jail. Use your vote! — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 28, 2019

The party's director of communication Mabine Seabe said his party strongly believed that tax should be used properly to build the country.

He said Zille’s call for a tax revolt was not a policy of the party. “We encourage the people to vote change.”

DA MP Phumzile van Damme also tweeted that tax revolt was not the party’s policy, adding that: “Perhaps it’s what the premier intends to do after her term is over, but it is not DA policy.

"We believe in the principle of rule of law, it is sacrosanct. We also respect democratic outcomes if an election is free & fair. It represents the will of the people. That is democracy.”

Other political parties lashed out at Zille for her outbursts with many describing her statements as being reckless and irresponsible.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it was fundamentally reckless to want to cast doubt on the Zondo Commission, which has displayed the highest level of integrity and transparency.

“We believe the duty of South Africans should be to support the commission and not seek to castigate it with the aim to gather votes.”

He also said a tax revolt should not be encouraged.

“Those that will be hardest hit by a tax revolt are the poorest of the poor. What we should look at is strengthening the National Prosecuting Authority and other law enforcement agencies.

“All she said is (to) play to the gallery. It is unbecoming of a leader who is a premier.”

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said it was irresponsible of Zille to make such statements.

“We are firm on the Zondo Commission. We are saying that the law enforcement agencies must act against anyone that is implicated in the Zondo Commission. We can’t have a situation again where it is only the foot soldiers that must take the fall.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Zille’s outburst showed anyone in the DA could stand up and say anything.

“She is desperate for popularity. It might harm her party. Zille is clearly continuing to undermine (Mmusi) Maimane.”

Zille’s spokesperson, Ewald Botha, did not respond before deadline.

Zille once again took to Twitter saying: “This hysteria about my proposal for a tax revolt is fascinating. SA history has a variety of tax revolts from the Bambata rebellion to the e-tolls boycott - a classic example of refusing to pay a state-imposed tax. As far as I recall, the DA supported non-payment of e-tolls.”

Cape Times