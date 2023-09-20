DA grants complaint nothing but ‘political angle’, says Sassa

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has accused the DA of politicking, after the party lodged an urgent complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday, following recent technical glitches that prevented grant beneficiaries from receiving their money.

The DA lodged the complaint with the SAHRC against the Sassa, Postbank, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, and the Department of Social Development. Sassa spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, referred to the complaint as a “political angle”, before referring questions to the social development ministry. SAHRC spokesperson, Wisani Baloyi said: “The commission can confirm that today it received a complaint from the Democratic Alliance.

“This was regarding delays in social grant payments. “The complaint was received by the Gauteng Provincial Office. “The complaint is being assessed in line with the SAHRC’s Complaint’s Handling Procedure.

“Subsequently the commission will update the DA on the outcome of the assessment.” The DA spokesperson for social development, Bridget Masango, said it was “unfortunate” that their action was viewed as a political angle. “We are reflecting on what is happening and what has been happening and what it has boiled down to. Just because it comes from a political party does not make it a political statement, its people’s lives and Sassa has a part to play, as much as the ministry and Postbank,” she said.