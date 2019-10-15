DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela advised councillors Courtney van Wyk and Steven Vuba, who brought the motion, to abandon it ahead of the DA’s caucus meeting yesterday.
Van Wyk and Vuba in their submission last week cited Smith as being at the forefront of actively driving disunity within the DA caucus.
Madikizela yesterday said: “Intervention from leadership will always be needed because it is our responsibility to provide guidance."
Madikizela said that in this instance Van Wyk and Vuba took the advice to allow for mediation to address the issues.