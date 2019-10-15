DA intervention on motion against JP Smith 'too late'









DA City caucus deputy leader JP Smith File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The proposed motion of no confidence against DA City caucus deputy leader JP Smith was withdrawn yesterday following “intervention by the party leadership”. DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela advised councillors Courtney van Wyk and Steven Vuba, who brought the motion, to abandon it ahead of the DA’s caucus meeting yesterday. Van Wyk and Vuba in their submission last week cited Smith as being at the forefront of actively driving disunity within the DA caucus. Madikizela yesterday said: “Intervention from leadership will always be needed because it is our responsibility to provide guidance." Madikizela said that in this instance Van Wyk and Vuba took the advice to allow for mediation to address the issues.

Approached for comment, Vuba refused to comment and referred to it as a confidential matter, while Van Wyk referred the Cape Times to Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

DA caucus chairperson Mzuvukile Nikelo confirmed the matter was placed on yesterday’s agenda but declined to comment further.

Smith would only say that it was an internal caucus meeting and that he was not allowed to speak to the media.

ANC metro chairperson Xolani Sotashe said: “This intervention is too late, they are delaying the inevitable and placing the interest of one member ahead of others. Smith has sowed discord and has proven to be an embarrassment.”

