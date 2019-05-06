Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

The DA has been slated for using outdated job creation data in its May 8 election manifesto, which the ANC charged misled voters on the opposition party’s abilities. In its manifesto, launched on February 23, the DA claimed “50% of all new jobs in South Africa in the past year were created in the Western Cape (95 000 out of 188 000 between quarter 3, 2017, and quarter 3, 2018)”.

ANC provincial head of elections Ebrahim Rasool said StatsSA had released more recent employment figures, which were for the fourth quarter of 2018, on February 12, more than a week prior to the DA’s manifesto launch.

The recent data, according to fact-finder Africa Check, showed that 358 000 jobs were created in South Africa between the fourth quarter of 2017 and the fourth quarter of last year. Of those jobs, 29 000 were created in the Western Cape, which amounted to 8.1% of all jobs created in the last year, lower than the 50% claimed by the DA.

“The DA has deliberately been lying about the number of jobs created in the Western Cape during its elections campaign. The ANC in the Western Cape is vindicated following Africa Check’s confirmation of our long-held view that the DA, in an effort to portray themselves as capable, has lied and used outdated statistics about the number of jobs created in the WC,” Rasool said.

“According to the latest information the DA-run Western Cape has not been successful in producing a high number of jobs. Rather it has been ANC-governed provinces which have been successful in job creation. “Gauteng has created 48% of new jobs, followed by KZN with 37.7%, Limpopo with 16.5% and then the Western Cape with only 8.1% of new jobs in 2018,” he said. Rasool added the ANC was concerned at the DA using “false information in society in order to garner votes”.

“We strongly believe that with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership and with a strong mandate to govern we will be able to attract investment, address our socio-economic issues and create employment opportunities for all our citizens, not only a few. “We ask the citizens of the Western Cape to come back home to the ANC and join the positivity spreading throughout our country,” Rasool said.

DA director of communications Mabine Seabe said the claim remained factual, and they stood by it. Seabe accused the ANC of facing electoral losses across the country, and their response to the DA’s policies was to sow confusion. The party had also drawn up its manifesto by the time the latest results were released, Seabe added. “As can be seen, the statistic used was very clearly ‘time-stamped’ as being from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018. Africa Check admit that it is correct for the period we referenced in the Manifesto for Change.

“There is absolutely no context in which it can be read as misleading. What is misleading though is to claim that our fact was incorrect because we did not use a time period Africa Check felt we should have (the fourth-quarter statistics).

“The content for our Manifesto for Change was finished before fourth quarter stats were released. The claim remains factual. “The ANC is facing electoral losses across the country, therefore their only response to the DA’s tried, tested and trusted policies is to sow confusion,” Seabe said.

CAPE TIMES