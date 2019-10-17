DA Knysna councillor quits over party 'losing focus'









Mark Willemse Photo: Facebook Cape Town – The fallout in the DA Knysna caucus continued this week following the resignation of Ward 11 councillor Mark Charles Pofadder, who accused the party of failing his ward in terms of service delivery. He resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, saying the party was losing focus and citing the manner in which the DA treated Knysna mayor Mark Willemse as his reason for leaving. His resignation came weeks after the DA stripped Willemse of his DA membership, a decision he said would be challenged in court. The party had advised Willemse his application to be readmitted as a member of the DA was refused because of the outcome of a vote of no confidence in him by his caucus. Willemse has been in the firing line since his appointment, following the controversial axing of former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies in June last year after a motion of no confidence.

Wïllemse and fellow councillor Peter Myers voted with the opposition in ousting Bouw-Spies, while the remainder of the caucus left the chamber. Willemse survived two motions of no confidence against him last year.

The municipality has thanked Pofadder for his “selfless” service to the residents of Ward 11 and wished him all the best with his future endeavours.

Pofadder did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

The DA has placed the blame for the community’s dissatisfaction on Pofadder.

The party’s constituency head, Dion George, said: “He was underperforming in the role. We had received many complaints from residents of Hornlee, where he had not delivered according to the mandate of the DA.

"There were many problems in the area and we look forward to finding a more suitable candidate who will be able to perform to the satisfaction of everyone in Hornlee.”

Civic organisation Knysna United has rejected the DA, saying they do not want the party ruling their community.

Knysna United’s Ralph Stander said: “Councillor Pofadder in the past faced the brunt of the community for his involvement and defence of the DA. The community was and still is not happy with the fact that nothing was happening in Hornlee.

“There is also the fact that things went from bad to worse under the DA control. Councillor Pofadder, however, has now broken from the web of lies. He told Knysna United he couldn’t lie to the community any more.

“We salute the councillor for his courage in loosening himself from the claws of the Democratic Alliance, or Devil Alliance. Councillor Pofadder chose sanity and honesty above personal and financial gain, and that must be commended.”

Cape Times