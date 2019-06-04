Commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha were left scrambling to find alternative transport yesterday following the City's failure reach an agreement over the operation of the MyCiTi N2 Express route. PHANDO JIKELO African News Agency(ANA)

Opposition parties have called for swift action into getting the grounded MyCiTi N2 Express route up and running. This after the City failed to reach an agreement over the operation of the Express route before it expired last month, leaving thousands stranded. ANC leader in the council Xolani Sotashe said this showed that the DA-run municipality was facing a crisis.

“There is a clear lack of leadership present and too many who consider themselves bosses, undermining the mayor, Dan Plato.

There are talks at national level of (a) devolution of public transport systems, but this administration has shown its lack of foresight in running a complex commuter system like MyCiTi.” with Plato and the members of the N2 Express Joint Venture (JV) operating company, which was responsible for transporting commuters to and from the CBD.

Sotashe said the JV members, who were previously denied access to such a sector, were ready to take over service themselves, but the City created conditions where Golden Arrow Bus Service continued to manage the route.

Talks between the City and Codeta, a member of the JV operating company, broke down last week. Codeta maintained that the initial plan was for themselves and fellow member, the Route 6 Taxi Association, to take over the service eventually while Golden Arrow managed the route in the interim. ACDP’s councillor Grant Haskin said: “The City has proven it could not take on such a massive and necessarily integrated public transport system when it already cannot manage its current transport mandate, and when it now allows the suspension of the N2 Express service.

If this is how the City handles just this one complexity, we fear a transport system collapse and with it the Cape Town economy, if it is mandated to manage the entire system.”

Good party general-secretary Brett Herron and former mayco member for transport said: “By allowing this contract to lapse, this gives credence to those who undermine the City vision of having all public transport modes under one authority.’’

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase said the City would respond to the N2 service disruption first and later issue a comprehensive response to the criticism from the opposition. She did not respond by deadline

