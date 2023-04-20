DA lashes Ramaphosa over corruption claims by ex-Eskom CEO

Cape Town - The DA has taken a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa whom it accused of doing nothing about the two ministers that were implicated by former Eskom chief executive, André de Ruyter in corruption in the power utility. This after Ramaphosa said in a response to a parliamentary question from DA leader John Steenhuisen, that he has not been briefed about the identities of the ministers.

“I was not briefed about the identities of people who are allegedly involved in cartels in Eskom,” Ramaphosa said. Steenhuisen had enquired whether Ramaphosa was briefed by his national security advisor Sydney Mufamadi and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, about the identities of the two ministers who allegedly directed the cartels that have been raiding Eskom’s coffers. In his response, Ramaphosa said he was advised that in terms of section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, De Ruyter had a duty to report corrupt transactions to any police official.

“Once any such person has presented evidence to an appropriate law enforcement agency, such agency should take whatever action it deems relevant,” Ramaphosa said. He went on to list pending law enforcement and other actions relating to Eskom. These included various measures taken by the Department of Public Enterprises regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission; and the cancellation of coal supply agreements and construction contracts by Eskom with a value of around R11 billion.

Ramaphosa also listed litigation by Eskom that declared invalid coal supply agreements to a value of R3.7 billion; the power utility defending arbitrations brought by contractors with an approximate value of R7.2 billion; and pursuing of claims with a value of around R4.8 billion against suppliers and former directors of Eskom, among others. He added that Eskom was recovering around R2 billion unlawfully paid to service providers. DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said Ramaphosa’s response showed that he has instituted no investigative action into allegations made by De Ruyter.

“In true Ramaphosa fashion, the president has shirked responsibility entirely by sitting on his hands and doing nothing. “Instead, President Ramaphosa has not only ignored the public’s plea to rid Eskom of corruption and fix the load shedding disaster, but also proven to the entire country that despite his renewed mandate at the ANC’s National Conference in December last year, he is unable to clean up and clean out his party and his government, both of which continue to inflict increasing misery and suffering on our country and its people,” Gwarube said. “The DA looks forward to the sitting of Scopa next week where we will have to do the job of the president once more in rooting out the rampant and widespread corruption in Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet which has plunged our country into darkness and disaster.

“We will monitor the proceedings of this committee closely, and take any action necessary to get to the bottom of this sordid matter upon which the ANC, and president Ramaphosa, refuse to act,” she said. It was reported earlier this week that Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced that De Ruyter would appear virtually before Scopa to elaborate on his allegations. This was after he agreed to the request by ANC MP Bheki Hadebe made to Scopa last month that De Ruyter be urgently invited.