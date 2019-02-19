Mayor Dan Plato Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has come out in support of mayor Dan Plato’s “racist” sentiment that 99% of those who enter the province can't fend for themselves. Plato was on camera at the weekend saying “unfortunately” the people who moved to the province were responsible for having a large chunk of the city's budget diverted to them.

Madikizela yesterday said there was nothing wrong with what Plato said.

“Of course they can't help themselves; they need our assistance as government. There's nothing wrong with what mayor Plato said. Many people come to the Western Cape looking for greener pastures because they have a prospect of finding a job here.

“I always emphasise the importance of respecting the principle of 'first come, first served'. We must always ensure, for instance, that those who registered for houses first are the first to receive them.

"But it's important to help everyone who needs our help irrespective of where they come from,” Madikizela said.

Plato had made the comments while in conversation with an attendee at a community meeting in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

“Of the 99% of those coming into the Western Cape, the two of us pay for them; they can't fend for themselves. Lots and lots of our budgets go to them, unfortunately, and that is a challenge,” he had said.

The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) demanded that Plato publicly account for the statement, but he refused.

SJC general secretary Axolile Notywala said Madikizela’s support of Plato was shocking.

“It is disturbing to hear Bonginkosi Madikizela defending Dan Plato's comments. We know Plato is talking about black Africans.

"This means that we should take the comments as the DA's stance. This shows clearly what and who the party stands for, and that is not poor and working-class black Africans,” Notywala said.

Cape Times