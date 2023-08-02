DA mayor cleared of housing corruption

Hessequa mayor Grant Riddles, who was implicated in allegations of corruption and political interference in the Melkhoutfontein Housing Project, has been cleared of wrongdoing by a disciplinary committee. The committee took the decision after two community members mentioned in affidavits and WhatsApp voice notes reportedly refused to testify at the sitting of council.

Riddles was accused of corruption and political interference in the Melkhoutfontein housing project, and for allegedly telling housing beneficiaries “to lie about their income in order to qualify for housing subsidies”. The matter was also reported to the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The Hawks recently confirmed to the Cape Times the investigation was at an early stage. Hessequa ANC chief whip Elias Dayimani said they believe that the witnesses refused to testify because they had no faith that the DA council will thoroughly investigate the matter.

“We made it clear that we strongly believe that the executive mayor was guilty of breaching the code of conduct for councillors and has a case to answer. But the DA refused to suspend him or subject him to an internal DA disciplinary process. They simply used their majority to outvote us. As the ANC we will continue to insist that the complaint laid at the police station must be investigated fully by the Hawks and that the NPA must formally charge the mayor. The DA will only cover up fraud, that we know. A court of law must be the final arbiter on this matter,” Dayimani said. Riddles said he has co-operated fully with the investigation. “My legal counsel and I welcome the decision by council although we were prepared to test and refute the allegations against myself as part of the disciplinary process. The fact that the ANC-designated councillor, Pieterse, seconded and accepted the proposal from the multiparty Disciplinary Committee, which consists of the DA, VF+ and ANC shows that once you only work on the facts, nobody can choose otherwise. I will continue to serve the community honestly, sincerely, and loyally to the best of my ability,” he said.

Hessequa community activist Alexandra Panzek said they wanted Riddles to step down. Hessequa mayor Grant Riddles, who was implicated in allegations of corruption and political interference in the Melkhoutfontein Housing Project, has been cleared of wrongdoing by a disciplinary committee. “We wholeheartedly disagree with the decision of the disciplinary committee and refer to the dossier of evidence including audio recordings, that's been handed over, where it is clearly audible telling housing beneficiaries 'to lie about their income in order to qualify for housing subsidies’. “We believe that Hessequa municipality deserves better and needs a hard-working mayor with integrity and leadership skills,” said Panzek.