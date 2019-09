DA motion of no confidence against its Cape Town metro chairperson







Grant Twigg File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The DA is expected to table a motion of no confidence against its metro chairperson Grant Twigg at its meeting next week. Twigg was elected to the position in 2017 after beating former party member Shaun August, who has since resigned from the DA and now serves as an MP in the GOOD party. Approached for comment, Twigg yesterday said the process was an internal DA matter. “Yes, I can confirm that such a motion was submitted by two members, which is to be tabled at our next metro council meeting. “There is nothing wrong for people to apply any procedural DA processes.

“The motion will be tabled at the next council meeting,” said Twigg.

DA spokesperson Odette Cason said: “The party will not be commenting on this as it is an internal party matter. The motion was tabled by Rose Rau.”

Rau, a DA councillor, declined to comment.

Former DA member Siyabulela Mamkeli, who also resigned from the DA citing among others racism within the party, posted to Facebook: “DA falling apart.

"A (motion of no confidence) was submitted for removal of Grant Twigg as DA metro chairperson to be tabled on October 5.”

Mamkeli alleged “lacklustre” leadership on the part of Twigg.

“When he was elected the DA had no other choice as they wanted to deny Shaun, but there were no other suitable contenders.

“What Grant has now learnt is that this is what happens to leaders of colour who fall foul of the DA white cabal,” he said.

ANC metro chairperson Xolani Sotashe said the DA denied it had internal problems.

“What happens in the dark has a way of coming into the light and what we are witnessing is the party turning on itself.

“As the ANC we cannot interfere when the enemy is in the process of destroying itself and we know whom the real leaders are in the DA,” said Sotashe.

He said he hoped the issue won’t impact on service delivery.

Cape Times