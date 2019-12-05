Cape Town – The DA has retained Ward 11 at Hornlee in the Knysna Municipality following a by election yesterday.
The DA's Lorraine Opperman received 41 percent of the vote. The ward became vacant when ward councillor Mark Pofadder resigned in October.
The ward was contested by the ANC's Russel Arends, the EFF's Neil Louw, Icosa's Neville Kortje, the PBI's Johannes Wagenaar and an independent candidate, Alan Kock.
Forty-six percent of registered voters cast their ballot in the poll.
The DA experienced mixed results in three by-elections contested in the middle of last month – two in Cape Town, which it won with reduced majorities, and one in Matzikama, where it lost to the ANC.