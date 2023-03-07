DA slams Ramaphosa for adding two ministries, ANC happy with changes

Cape Town - DA leader John Steenhuisen has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for increasing his cabinet by two additional ministries despite his previous undertaking to reduce the size of the executive. Steenhuisen said the appointment of Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Minister Maropene Ramakgopa, would add an additional R74 million to the public wage bill.

“It is simply unfathomable that the President can push this cost onto the South African taxpayer while the nation languishes under sluggish economic growth, the highest unemployment rate in recent history, and an electricity crisis that is shedding jobs at record numbers,” he said. Steenhuisen noted that there was no announcement of performance agreements, targets, or tangible outcomes and timelines for the two ministries. This oversight, he said, would make it impossible to gauge the performance of the new ministers.

Steenhuisen added that housing both ministries in the Presidency, meant that the two new ministers would be shielded from accountability in Parliament, where a Committee on the Presidency still did not exist. The DA leader also took a swipe at Ramaphosa for retaining some of the ministers, he claimed, had performed dismally in their portfolios. These included: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma who was moved from Cogta to the Ministry of Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities, Patricia De Lille, who was taken from public works to oversee the tourism portfolio, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Trade and Industry Minister Ibrahim Patel, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

“In each of these portfolios, South Africa’s metrics have only gone backwards due to non-performance and corruption,” Steenhuisen said. Steenhuisen complained that Ramaphosa had merely moved around a batch of broken eggs in the same basket. “South Africa has very little to look forward to under this reshuffled cabinet.”

However, the ANC has welcomed the changes to the cabinet. “The President’s changes are in line with commitments made during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and the cabinet Lekgotla. “It is motivated by the drive to accelerate service delivery to the people of South Africa,” ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.

Bhengu-Motsiri said they particularly welcomed the appointment of Paul Mashatile as the Deputy President of the country. She said the introduction of the Ministries of Electricity, and Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation ,were testament to the ANC’s commitment to urgently address the electricity crisis whilst ushering in an era of greater accountability and performance. “The ANC will also ensure that all its deployees are held accountable as they are expected to act with speed in the execution of their roles,” Bhengu-Motsiri added.