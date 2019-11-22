In a document addressed to DA provincial leader Bonginkozi Madikizela, dated November 17, which the Cape Times has seen, Stanley requested the motion, and that urgent disciplinary measures should take place.
His complaint read: “In a meeting in Mooreesburg, mayor Van Essen made the statement, declaring coloured people are not competent to hold positions of leadership or office.
'He has advised me to refrain from registering black South Africans as members of the DA. Furthermore, I have been told not to certify proof of the addresses for blacks as they will vote me out of my ward.”
Approached for comment yesterday, Stanley said: “I can confirm that I am the author of the complaint and submitted it on to my party’s provincial leader.