DA spat over mayor declaring 'coloureds not competent to hold leadership positions'









DA provincial leader Bonginkozi Madikizela Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Swartland DA acting constituency chairperson Basil Stanley has called for a motion of no confidence against the municipality’s mayor, Tijmen van Essen, accusing him of racism. In a document addressed to DA provincial leader Bonginkozi Madikizela, dated November 17, which the Cape Times has seen, Stanley requested the motion, and that urgent disciplinary measures should take place. His complaint read: “In a meeting in Mooreesburg, mayor Van Essen made the statement, declaring coloured people are not competent to hold positions of leadership or office. 'He has advised me to refrain from registering black South Africans as members of the DA. Furthermore, I have been told not to certify proof of the addresses for blacks as they will vote me out of my ward.” Approached for comment yesterday, Stanley said: “I can confirm that I am the author of the complaint and submitted it on to my party’s provincial leader.

"More I cannot say, but to refer you to our provincial chairperson and the DA Swartland constituency head, Mr Anton Bredell, for comment.

‘‘He is well aware of the situation and it has been coming on for a period of time.”

In his complaint, Stanley said he initially declined to pursue the issue to save the Swartland from embarrassment. He said the victimisation was ongoing, which was why he was pursuing it again.

When contacted yesterday, Van Essen said he had been caught completely off-guard by the allegations and complaint, which he said he had not seen. He labelled the allegations preposterous.

“I have not read the document, nor do I intend to respond on these preposterous allegations until such time as the DA leadership addresses me thereon.

"As far as I am concerned, until such a time as they do, I do not take these baseless accusations seriously,” he said. Bredell yesterday referred enquiries to Madikizela.

Madikizela said he was under the impression that issues relating to the complaint had been resolved, as at a meeting earlier this year Stanley had agreed to move on.

“It’s surprising that this councillor would request a motion of no confidence when we offered to refer the matter to the Federal Legal Commission for a proper investigation and he declined.”

Cape Times